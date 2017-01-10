Dubuque Man Among Suspects in Maquoketa Burglary, Shooting

A Dubuque man is one of three people who have been arrested in connection with a robbery and shooting in Maquoketa. According to Maquoketa Police, officers were called to a mobile home park at about 9:30 last night. Two men had entered the trailer belonging to 31-year-old Brian Filloon, who suffered a gunshot wound in the incident. Filloon is currently being treated at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for non-life threatening, but serious, injuries. Police have arrested 20-year-old Desmond Reeves of Dubuque, 18-year-old Andrew Combs of Maquoketa, and 22-year-old Alex Wright of Maquoketa. Reeves has been charged with First Degree Burglary, while the other two men are facing one count each of Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Burglary. Police say their investigation into the incident is ongoing.