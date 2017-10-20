Dubuque Man Admits to Role in Elderly Fraud Scam

A Dubuque man has become the first person convicted for his role in a scam targeting the elderly. 33-year-old Tobey Hines pled guilty to wire fraud in federal court on Thursday. According to federal authorities, the scheme was based around calling elderly individuals around the country and telling them that a loved one had been arrested and needed money to be released from custody. The victims would then wire in the money. As part of his plea, Hines has admitted to being one of the “runners” in the scam who would receive payments and forward them to the scam’s ringleaders. Hines could face up to twenty years in prison. He’s one of eleven people facing federal charges in connection with the scam. Nineteen others have been charged locally.