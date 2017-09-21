Dubuque Man Acquitted In Drive By Shootings 

Following a two-day trial this week, a jury found a Dubuque man not guilty of being involved in two drive-by shooting incidents earlier this year. 19 year old Kyle Cowart had been charged with going armed with intent, carrying weapons and being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to online court documents, police accused Cowart of being a passenger in a vehicle where gun shots were fired into a crowd of people in the area of 18th and Jackson Streets during the early morning hours of April 9th. A short time later police say surveillance footage showed the vehicle returning to the shooting scene, and a man who appeared to be Cowart leaning out of the window and exchanging gun fire with someone in the crowd. No injuries were reported. The driver, 28 year old Kelshawn Marshall of Dubuque pled guilty to aiding and abetting and carrying weapons for his part in the shootings and was sentenced to 103 days in jail, with credit for time served.