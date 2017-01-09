Dubuque Man Accused of Shoplifting from Wal-Mart, Hitting an Officer

A man accused of shoplifting from the Dubuque Wal-Mart faces a handful of charges after police say he hit an officer while being arrested. Officers were called to the store at 6:20 last night on a report of a shoplifter. Police searched the man and found a video game controller and an airsoft handgun, both of which had been taken from the Wal-Mart. As officers tried to take the man into custody, he hit one of them and tried to run. Police were able to detain him before he got out of the store. 20-year-old Tavian Schuster of Dubuque is now facing charges of Assault on a Peace Officer, 5th Degree Theft, Carrying a Weapon, Criminal Mischief, and Interference with Official Acts. Schuster was also wanted on a separate warrant for 5th Degree Theft. He’s now being held at the Dubuque County Jail.