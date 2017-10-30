Dubuque Man Accepts Pleads Deal 

A Dubuque man has taken a plea deal in connection with two robberies in Dubuque this summer. Court documents say 24 year old Ryan Bandy pleaded guilty this week to two counts of second degree robbery. Bandy was originally charged with one count each of first and second degree robbery. Police say he robbed the Big 10 Mart on John F. Kennedy Road on June 22nd and American Trust and Savings Bank on JFK the following day. In each incident Bandy demanded money, but never displayed a weapon. Bandy faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on December 11th.