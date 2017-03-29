Dubuque Aims to Revitalize Central Avenue

The city of Dubuque wants to revitalize the area along Central Avenue in much the same what that Lower Main and the Millwork District have been transformed in recent years. The city will launch the Central Avenue Corridor Initiative next month. City Economic Development Director Maurice Jones says the goal is to spruce up the area while encouraging a variety of businesses to locate along Central. Jones says business leaders in the community see a lot of opportunity along Central. According to Jones, now is the right time to take a look at revitalizing Central Avenue, which will no longer be a US Highway after the Southwest Arterial is completed in a couple years. While the city will use recent revitalizations of the Lower Main and Millwork District areas as a blueprint, Jones says the Central Avenue corridor will have to take on its own character. The area specifically being targeted for the initiative is between 14th and 22nd Streets. The city will host a kickoff for the initiative a week from Saturday.