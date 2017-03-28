Dubuque IHOP Burglarized

More than two thousand dollars and several other items were taken in a burglary at a Dubuque restaurant. According to Dubuque Police, the International House of Pancakes on John F. Kennedy Road was robbed either late Sunday night or sometime Monday morning. Workers reported the burglary at about 6:50 AM Monday. Police believe the crime happened sometime between then and when the restaurant closed at 10:00 the previous night. Cash totaling $2,300 was missing. A safe and some electronics were also either damaged or stolen, according to a police report. Police did not find any no signs of forced entry during their initial investigation.