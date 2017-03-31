Dubuque Housing Developments Awarded Federal Funding

A trio of planned housing developments in Dubuque have received more than $1.6 million in federal funding. The complexes were each awarded Federal Housing Tax Credits through the Iowa Finance Authority. Those credits are designed to encourage construction of affordable rental properties. The Dubuque projects targeted for funding are 15th Street Apartments, Marquette Hall, and University Lofts. The 15th Street project would convert the old St. Patrick’s School building into 32 apartments. That project will receive just over a half-million dollars. Marquette Hall will be located in the former Sacred Heart school on Queen Street. Developers plan to turn the building into two dozen senior apartments. They’ll receive about $380,000 in tax credits. University Lofts would be located next to the Radio Dubuque studios at the corner of Alta Vista Street and University Avenue. That complex would include more than forty units for seniors and families. Its tax credits will total about $760,000.