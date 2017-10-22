Dubuque House Fire

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation as the result of an early Sunday morning fire at a residence in Dubuque. The fire department reports that crews were sent to 607 Rhomberg Avenue shortly after midnight. Upon arrival, fire crews encountered moderate smoke in the basement. The fire was coming from the area of the homes furnace. Crews extinguished the fire. The entire home was filled with smoke. Two residents of the home were taken to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation. Three pets were also rescued. Home owners reported to the fire department they had been servicing the furnace an hour before the fire broke out.