Dubuque Hosts WWGA National Junior Championship

The Dubuque Golf and Country Club is playing host to the 91st Women’s Western Golf Association National Junior Championship this week. Dave Edwards, the Head Golf Professional at the D.G.C.C. says the tournament will consist of very talented girls 18 years and under from numerous states and international locations. Edwards says area golf enthusiasts are encouraged to come out and watch sometime next week.

Two 18-hole qualifying rounds will be today and tomorrow with the top 32 advancing to compete for the championship title, while the remaining players will compete in subsequent flights. Single elimination match play will start Wednesday and consolation rounds will take place Thursday for those defeated. The week wraps up on Friday afternoon with the Championship Final Match.

