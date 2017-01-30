Dubuque Hospitals Place Visitation Restrictions to Limit Flu Exposure

Children and people who have recently been sick are being asked to stay away from Dubuque’s hospitals. That’s because healthcare leaders are worried that they would unwittingly help spread the flu. Dubuque is currently in the midst of an outbreak of ‘Influenza A.’ To undercut the illness, hospital officials will not allow kids under the age of 14 and anyone who’s experienced flu-like symptoms to visit their facilities. Gail Gates, the infection preventionist at Mercy Medical Center, says ‘Influenza A’ is typically the most common strain of the illness that shows up in the Dubuque area. Gates says ‘Influenza A’ has hit both elderly and young people especially hard. In addition to several other steps, Gates says the most important way to reduce the spread of the flu is to make sure you’re keeping your hands clean. The visitor restrictions will be in place at Finley Hospital and Mercy’s locations in both Dubuque and Dyersville.