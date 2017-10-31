Dubuque Halloween Parade Goes Off Without Candy

Dubuque’s annual Halloween parade stepped off along its normal route last night, but with one major difference this year: parade organizers and the city decided to bar participants from throwing or handing out candy. That decision drew a negative reaction on social media, with many city residents saying they chose not to attend the parade due to the rule change. But it didn’t stop everyone. Emily Puls, owner of the East Mill Bakery, told our coverage partner, KCRG-TV, that the parade was still a good way to showcase the business. Puls and her husband dressed in peanut butter and jelly sandwich costumes, and many of her employees also wore food-based costumes. The ‘no candy’ rule was only in place for this parade, but could be enforced during future events as well.