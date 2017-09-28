Dubuque Girl Named Hawkeye “Kid Captain”

The University of Iowa is highlighting a Dubuque girl’s story of survival this week. 11-year-old Camdyn Reisner is the “Kid Captain” for this Saturday’s Iowa Hawkeye football game against Michigan State. Camdyn’s mom, Mandy Reisner, says she was a perfectly healthy baby for the first three weeks of her life, when she suddenly stopped breathing. Doctors at the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital ran dozens of tests on Camdyn, but had a hard time finding out what was wrong. After several weeks in the hospital, Camdyn was sent home with a heart monitor. Shortly after getting home, the monitor went off, as Camdyn had a heart rate nearly three times faster than normal. That’s when she was diagnosed with supraventricular tachycardia, or SVT. The condition causes an irregular heartbeat and means that Camdyn would have to make frequent hospital visits. Mandy says the UI Children’s Hospital worked with local providers to develop a plan for when Camdyn had to visit the emergency room. The loss of oxygen Camdyn suffered as a baby has limited some of her physical development. She goes to physical and speech therapy multiple times each week, but her mom says she’s doing things never thought possible. The “Kid Captain” program recognizes one child for each of the Hawkeyes’ games. Camdyn and the other “Kid Captains” each received a special Hawkeye football jersey, and got a behind-the-scenes tour of Kinnick Stadium during Iowa’s “Kids Day” scrimmage in August.