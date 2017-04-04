Dubuque Gas Station Fined for Same-Day Liquor, Alcohol Violations

A convenience store located near Loras College will have to pay $800 in fines for selling both alcohol and tobacco to an underage customer on the same day. The BP station in the 1400 block of Loras Boulevard was cited for violating both its liquor and tobacco licenses on December 2 of last year. The violations are both first offenses for the station. Store owners have agreed to pay $800 in fines, $500 for the alcohol violation and $300 for the tobacco infraction. The store could have avoided a fine in the alcohol case if management had agreed to a two-week suspension of their liquor license. But they chose to pay the fine, rather than have the license taken away.