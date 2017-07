Elderly and low income residents in Dubuque County are being reminded of another food giveaway this weekend. The food giveaway will be held between 7:30 and 9:30 Saturday morning at the Labor Harvest Building on West Locust Street. Food recipients should bring their identification card and a box or container for the food. The giveways are funded by grants from the Dubuque Racing Association and F.E.M.A.