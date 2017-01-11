Dubuque Food Co-Op to Close

One of the first businesses to move into Dubuque’s Millwork District is closing. The Dubuque Food Co-op has announced that lagging sales are forcing it to shut its doors. In a release, the Co-op’s board says it simply was not able to succeed financially. The Co-op had opened in May of 2014 in a 6,000 square foot space along Washington Street. It was the Dubuque’s first community-owned grocery store and specialized in locally- and organically-grown products. Remaining merchandise at the store is being marked down until all of their goods have been sold.