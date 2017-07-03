Dubuque Fireworks Complaints Quadruple

Iowa’s new legalization of fireworks sales seems to have spurred a drastic increase in the number of fireworks complaints received by the Dubuque Police Department. Police received 91 such complaints over this past weekend, from Friday through Sunday. However, those complaints yielded no arrests or citations for violating the city’s ban on fireworks use. The 91 complaints represents a four-times increase over the number of calls the department received during the same timeframe last year. Over the past five years, Dubuque Police have issued an average of two fireworks citations over the days leading up to the July 4th holiday.