Dubuque Firefighter Runs Cedar Rapids 8K in Full Gear

A Dubuque firefighter put on his entire set of gear on Tuesday, but not to battle any kind of blaze. Instead, Adam Feyen ran the Fifth Season 8K race in Cedar Rapids in full gear. Feyen tells our coverage partner KCRG-TV that members of the department will occasionally run races in their equipment as a way to stay in shape and show others everything they have to have on when they go to work. Feyen says the equipment is designed to hold heat, which becomes a bigger problem than the weight of the gear. Feyen finished the nearly five-mile course in 44:53.