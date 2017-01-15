Dubuque Fighting Saints Hockey News

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Kevin Charyszyn started the scoring for the Waterloo Black Hawks, but the Dubuque Fighting Saints had other ideas on home ice. Six unanswered goals, including two by captain Dallas Gerads, paved the way for the Saints en route to a 6-1 drubbing of the Hawks on Saturday night at the Mystique Community Ice Center in front of 2,736 fans. Gerads snapped an 11-game goalless drought with his first goal, which put the Hawks away in the second period, 30 seconds after David Brumm’s tally.

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Jason Lammers, head coach and GM of the Dubuque Fighting Saints, has announced the following roster moves, effective immediately:

Defenseman Jacob Semik (Canton, Mich./Michigan) has been activated from the affiliate list, and will now be on the Fighting Saints’ 23-man roster.

The Fighting Saints have acquired forward Scott Corbett (Carmel, Ind.) from the Coulee Region Chill in exchange for forward Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup (Copenhagen, Denmark/Maine).

Defenseman Cale List (Petawawa, Ont./UMass-Lowell) has been dropped from the 23-man roster.

Corbett joins the Fighting Saints in the midst of his second season in the North American Hockey League. He scored 13 goals and 19 assists in his 90 games of junior hockey experience, including 6 goals and 11 assists in 32 games this season for Coulee Region.