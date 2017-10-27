Dubuque Federation of Labor Makes Council Endorsements

An organization representing hundreds of local workers has announced its endorsements for the upcoming Dubuque municipal election. The Dubuque Federation of Labor is urging voters to retain the two members of the City Council up for re-election. That includes Mayor Roy Buol, who’s seeking an unprecedented fourth term in office. Buol is officially unopposed for re-election, though there are multiple candidates staging write-in campaigns, including current City Council member Jake Rios. The Federation has also endorsed incumbent councilman Ric Jones, who’s seeking another term as an at-large member of the council. Jones is opposed by jeweler Jonathan McCoy. In Ward 1, the Federation is putting its support behind Brett Shaw, a manager at John Deere who currently serves on the city’s Housing Commission. He’s running against John Pregler to replace Kevin Lynch. Ward 3 will also get a new representative this year, following the retirement of Joyce Connors. The Federation of Labor is backing Kate Larson for that position over opponent Damien Waid.