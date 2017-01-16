Dubuque Fatal Crash Claims Woman’s Life

A three-vehicle crash on the Northwest Arterial took the life of a Dubuque woman Friday night. 77-year-old Carol Gantenbein died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash. She was a passenger in a vehicle being driven by 77-year-old Patricia Feldman, also of Dubuque. They were headed north on the Arterial when Feldman tried to turn left onto Holliday Drive. That’s when their vehicle was struck by a car driven by 76-year-old Raymond Jaeger of Holy Cross. The impact sent the Feldman car into another vehicle behind it. Feldman was taken to Finley Hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening injury. The driver of the third car was injured, but refused medical attention at the scene. Police have not filed any charges in the crash, as Jaeger had a green light and the right of way at the time of the collision.