Dubuque Family of Six Receives Habitat Home

A Dubuque family is hoping some of their health problems will be eased by moving into a new home. The local Habitat for Humanity chapter awarded its latest home to the Birch family Sunday. William Birch says that he, his wife, and their four kids have been sharing a two-bedroom apartment that was infested with mold. The family will be moving into a five-bedroom home not far from Flora Park. Deborah Schmidt of Habitat for Humanity says the Birch family was chosen because of their need for space, among other factors. Habitat bought the lot the home sits on last December, and built the home with the help of volunteers. The organization also secures the mortgage for the home, which comes with a zero-interest loan for the Birches.