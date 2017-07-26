Dubuque Family Escapes Garage Fire

A Dubuque family was able to avoid injury when part of their home caught fire yesterday afternoon. Firefighters were called to the home in the 200 block of Roland Street just after 4:00 PM. When they arrived, fire crews found the garage of the home was “well involved.” They were able to get into the garage by removing the overhead door. No one was inside the garage at the time of the fire. A neighbor is being credited with notifying the family in the adjoining home. The garage is said to be a total loss. The house also sustained some exterior damage. The home sits about a block away from the southeast end of the Finley Hospital campus. Firefighters closed a portion of West 3rd Street for about an hour while they brought the fire under control.