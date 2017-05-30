Dubuque Dog Biting Incident

Animal control officers in Dubuque are looking for a dog that bit someone over the holiday weekend. The incident took place at around 4:45 on Sunday in the 17-hundred block of Lawndale Street. At the time, the dog was running loose. It’s described as a golden Chow or Chow mix, weighing between 35 and 40 pounds and was wearing a blue or green collar at the time of the biting incident. Health department officials need to find the animal to verify its’ health status and vaccination history. If you have any information about this incident, contact the health department or the Dubuque law enforcement center.