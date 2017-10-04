Dubuque County’s Emergency Plan Covers Range of Possible Disasters

Agencies from across Dubuque County would come together in the event of a large-scale disaster similar to this week’s mass shooting in Las Vegas. According to County Emergency Management Director Tom Berger, a plan is in place to respond to what’s known as a “mass casualty situation.” Berger says the plan is extensive, and involves several local departments and agencies. Much of the plan mirrors the procedures that federal and state agencies would follow. The county runs a full-scale emergency drill every three years, though some organizations test out more often. But Berger admits that there’s no level of planning that can truly prepare officials for a large-scale emergency. A copy of the county’s emergency plan can be downloaded from the county website.