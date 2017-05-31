Dubuque County Residents Question Proposed Alliant Rate Increase

Dubuque County residents asked their power company why rates are going up during a meeting in Peosta last night. Alliant Energy has proposed to raise electrical rates by 12 percent. It would be the company’s first increase since 2011. Alliant Vice President Joel Schmidt says that in those six years, the company has made about $2.5 billion in investments including upgrading power lines and building new generating systems. But some customers say they shouldn’t be the ones paying for those projects. Robin Kennicker of Dubuque attended last night’s meeting on behalf of her neighborhood association. The Iowa Utilities Board will make the ultimate decision on the rate increase. The board will vote in late this fall or early next winter.