Dubuque County Phone Scam
Someone is using the telephone number of the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department for fraudulent purposes. The department was notified this morning that someone has been making calls in the area to people claiming to be a law enforcement official and telling the potential victim that they owe money for various different reasons. A release from the sheriff’s office says they do not solicit funds over the telephone and anyone who receives a similar call should contact their local law enforcement agency.