Dubuque County Lineman Credited for Expanded “Move Over” Law

An electrical worker from Dubuque County is being credited with helping expand Iowa’s “move over” law. In the past, drivers had been required to slow down or change lanes when they came upon an emergency vehicle with its lights on. Thanks to the efforts of Alliant Energy lineman Corey Birkel of Farley, that law now includes utility vehicles. Birkel tells our coverage partner KCRG-TV that despite working with high-voltage wires every day, his biggest fear on the job was not being electrocuted. Birkel’s coworker Ryan Gruber is also happy with the expansion of the law. The fine for violating Iowa’s “move over” law is one hundred dollars. But if a driver hits a police officer, emergency responder, or – now – a utility worker…those fines can skyrocket and the driver could lose their license.