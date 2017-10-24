Dubuque County Landfill Expansion Nearly Complete

An expansion at the Dubuque County Landfill is nearing completion. The $3.2 million project has added a new “cell” to the landfill. Each cell measures about ten acres. This one in particular will have a bed of recycled rubber to help prevent material from sinking too far into the ground. Dubuque City Councilman David Resnick says that from there, the hole will be filled in with material that can’t be disposed of any where else. The cell should be able to hold nearly a half-million tons of material. It’s also expected to add four or five years to the landfill’s life cycle.