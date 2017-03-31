Dubuque County K9s Receive Protective Vests

Both of Dubuque County’s K9s have been outfitted with some special vests meant to protect them from bullet and stab wounds. The two dogs, named Odim and Mali, received the vests from an organization called Vested Interest in K9s. Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy tells us that some of the funds were also raised at a local bowling tournament hosted Kate McFadden of Dubuque and Rita Nugent-Clancy of McGregor. The vests will protect the dogs’ torso areas from bullets and sharp objects. Kennedy is a former K9 officer, and says that police dogs have a very dangerous job. It’s estimated that about 30,000 K9s currently serve with police and sheriff’s departments across the United States.