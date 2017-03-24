Dubuque County Inmate Faces More Charges

One of the people charged in connection with the killing of a Key West man last year faces more charges. Court documents say 22 year old Jeremy Dukes, who is currently an inmate at the Dubuque County Jail has been charged with first degree harassment for threatening to throw human waste at and assault jailers because he missed lunch. Earlier this month a sheriff’s deputy brought lunch to Dukes’ cell, but he refused to acknowledge the deputy or accept the lunch tray. A short time later Dukes asked where his lunch tray was and said he was asleep when the deputy brought the tray to his cell. That’s when he began yelling and threatening jailers. As Dukes was being transported to another cell he threatened to beat up a deputy. This is the second time Dukes has been charged since being held in custody. In February he was charged with assault on persons in certain occupations for injuring a deputy while being transported between jail units. Dukes was arrested last year and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony for helping to plan the robbery of Colin Brown who was shot and killed at the mobile home park in Key West last April. He has pleaded not guilty to all three charges.