Dubuque County Included in Second Disaster Declaration

For the second time this month, Dubuque County has been included in a state disaster declaration. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued the second order yesterday in response to heavy rains and flash flooding last Friday. After the first declaration, which was issued for wind damage two weeks ago, the county did not seek state assistance. But County Emergency Management Director Tom Berger says they have now activated the Iowa Individual Assistance Program to assist victims of the floods. In order to qualify, residents need to fully document damage caused by storms and high water. Berger says the need for residential assistance came from the heavy rainfall that fell over the county Friday night and into Saturday morning. The other counties issued in the latest disaster proclamation are Chickasaw, Floyd, and Kossuth, which are all in north-central Iowa.