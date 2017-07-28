Dubuque County Fair Managers: “Our Rides Are Safe”

In the wake an amusement ride malfunction that killed one person and injured several others in Ohio, Dubuque County Fair managers are ensuring that their rides are safe. Pat Repp is with North American Midway Entertainment, the company that has provided the carnival rides at the Dubuque County Fair for more than ten years. While North American didn’t provide the rides for the Ohio State Fair, they do have several like the one involved in the accident. But none of those are being featured at the Dubuque County Fair. Repp says the rides at the Dubuque Fair are inspected on a regular basis. There’s never been an accident involving a ride in the fair’s history, and General Manager Kevin Kotz says fairgoers have nothing to be concerned about when they climb aboard one of the rides. The Dubuque County Fair and runs through Sunday.