Dubuque Council to Revisit Fireworks Ordinance

The Dubuque City Council will revisit possible changes to city laws regarding fireworks at their meeting tonight. Earlier this month, the council passed the first reading of an updated ordinance that would bring the city in line with a new state law that allows for the sale, possession, and use of consumer fireworks. The proposed ordinance would allow for the sales and possession of fireworks within Dubuque, but would continue an existing ban on usage. The council passed the initial reading of that ordinance at their meeting two weeks ago, but a move to waive the requirement that it be passed three times did not receive a needed supermajority. The second reading of the ordinance is on the council’s agenda for tonight. The council could still vote to waive the third reading, which would pave the way for the ordinance to go into effect prior to the July 4th holiday.