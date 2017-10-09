Dubuque Council Primary Set for Tuesday

People living in one section of Dubuque will narrow the field of City Council candidates tomorrow. A primary election will be held in the city’s First Ward, where three men are running to be the council representative. Lou Oswald, John Pregler, and Brett Shaw are each seeking to take over for Kevin Lynch, who is stepping down after three terms on the council. But the primary election comes at a cost, according to county officials. That’s because the primary election requires just as much work as a general election, as County Election Commissioner Jenny Hillary explained to our coverage partner, KCRG-TV. Hillary estimates that holding the primary will cost the city between $6,000 and $8,000, but she won’t know the final total until after the general election. Polls will be open from 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM tomorrow. Voting locations include Rockdale United Methodist Church, Theisen’s, Area Residential Care, the Journey Church, and the Tri-State Blind Society. The top two vote-getters will advance to the general election on November 7th.