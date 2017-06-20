Dubuque Council Passes 2nd Reading of Fireworks Update

The Dubuque City Council advanced the second reading of an updated ordinance that would continue to bar the use of consumer fireworks within city limits, but once again failed to waive a requirement that the ordinance be passed three times. A new state law that legalized the sales and possession of fireworks also allows cities to enact or continue bans on fireworks use. Councilman Ric Jones spoke in favor of continuing the ban, citing his service as a paramedic. Jones expressed concern for veterans who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder. Councilman David Resnick said he was initially opposed to the ban, but after further consideration, saw it as the better option. The council voted to pass the second reading of the ordinance 6-0, with council member Luis Del Toro absent from the meeting. But a vote to give final approval failed to receive a required supermajority, with Councilman Jake Rios voting against. Rios is still hoping to reach a compromise on when fireworks could be used. Rios says he and Del Toro may put forward a separate ordinance they believe strikes a better balance. The third reading of the ordinance will be on the agenda for the council’s next meeting, which is scheduled for July 5.