Dubuque Council Could Extend Fireworks Ban Tonight

The Dubuque City Council is poised to extend the city’s ban on fireworks usage. A 3rd and final reading of an updated ordinance governing fireworks in the city is on the agenda for tonight’s council meeting. The update became necessary in May, when then-Iowa Governor Terry Branstad signed a new law that legalized sales, possession, and use of consumer fireworks. Previously, Dubuque had banned all three of those provisions. The new law allows cities to enact or extend bans on fireworks use, which is what the updated ordinance would do. The update has passed with five votes during its first two readings at the council table. That means the council members opposed to the ban – Luis Del Toro and Jake Rios – would have to convince two of their colleagues to change their votes for the updated ordinance to be voted down.