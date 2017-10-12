Dubuque Council to Consider Development Deals

Dubuque’s city council will hold a special meeting tonight to discuss three proposed development deals. If approved, the agreements would provide a total of more than $100,000 to three developers: MetX, Steeple Square, and Rouse and Dean. They’re each seeking $35,000 in grants. MetX would use the funding as part of a proposed $9 million revitalization of the former Lamar Advertising building in the 1600 block of Elm Street. That site would become a medical complex which would be the new home of Crescent Community Health Center. Steeple Square is seeking money to continue the renovation of the former St. Mary’s church campus. Their next project is the creation of an event space that will likely cost $10 million . Finally, Rouse and Dean is looking to renovate a building in the Historic Millwork District. They’re proposing a $1.8 million project to turn a vacant building across the street from Brazen into a marketable space. The council meeting begins at 5:30 this evening in the Historic Federal Building.