Dubuque Council Approves Water System Purchase

The Dubuque City Council last night voted in favor of buying a water system that currently serves about 300 customers living outside the city’s western limit. The city will pay as much as $6.1 million to acquire a system belonging to the Central Iowa Water Association. The purchase comes after about eight months of negotiations between the city and the water association. Assistant City Attorney Maureen Quann laid out the details of the agreement in a presentation to the council. She says the benefit to the city includes gaining water customers and existing equipment. According to Quann, the customers who had been served by the Central Iowa Water Association will see better quality water. City Manager Mike Van Milligan explained that the equipment the city is buying is worth more than the purchase price. Councilman Luis Del Toro expressed concerns about the deal, especially funding the agreement with a loan from the Iowa Finance Authority. But Councilman Kevin Lynch praised the deal, saying it can be seen as a “win” for everyone involved. Lynch was one of five council members who voted in favor of the agreement. Del Toro voted “present,” while Jake Rios was absent from the meeting.