Dubuque YMCA Receives Grant From United Way

Three programs at the Dubuque Community YMCA are receiving a boost from the United Way of the Dubuque Area. A $140,000 grant will be used to support the Victim Services Shelter, Licensed Pre-School, and Before- and After-School Care programs. Abbey Degenhardt of the Y says the grant was very much needed, especially for their Victim Services Shelter, which had its funding cut by the state five years ago. The next closest victim services shelter is in Waverly, which is about 115 miles from Dubuque. The Licensed Pre-School and Before- and After-School Care programs at the Y work hand-in-hand. All three programs are operated year-round at the Y.