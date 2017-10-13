Dubuque Community Engagement Award 

The city of Dubuque along with Teska Associates were recntly recognized for their Imagine Dubuque Community Engagement Plan. The award comes from the Iowa Chapter of the American Planning Association and honors the city in its’ Public Outreach Category. The engagement plan was the public outreach campaign for Dubuque’s new comprehensive plan called “Imagine Dubuque 2037: A Call to Action.” Imagine Dubuque included broad community outreach and made extensive use of traditional methods and technology to expand public participation in planning. Over 12-thousand-500 ideas from over six thousand people from all sectors of the city came from Imagine Dubuque. The 2017 APA-Iowa Awards were announced during the Upper Midwest Planning Conference in Dubuque in early October.