Dubuque, Clayton County Issued Disaster Proclamations

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for Clayton and Dubuque counties, following the heavy rains and flooding from the severe storms last Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. The proclamation allows state resources to be utilized for response and recovery efforts. Dubuque County Emergency Management Director Tom Berger says the proclamation also means that residents who qualify in Clayton County can also apply for financial assistant through the Iowa Individual Assistance Program for home or car repairs, clothing, food and temporary housing. Dubuque County’s declaration does not include any assistance from the I.I.A. program. At this time, Berger says they are still assessing the storm damage in the county and they’ll request assistance from the state if the situation warrants it. Berger says it will take some time to determine the extent of the storm damage in Dubuque County and if they need any additional manpower they’ll contact the Department of Transportation.