Dubuque Chamber Makes Council Endorsements

Dubuque’s Chamber of Commerce wants to see some new faces on the City Council. The Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsements for the upcoming council elections, and it will be backing newcomers to the council in each of the contested races. In the 1st Ward, the Chamber has put its support behind John Pregler. He’s one of three candidates seeking that seat, along with Brett Shaw and Lou Oswald. Those three will face off in a primary next Tuesday, with the top two vote-getters moving on to the general election. In the 3rd Ward, the Chamber is backing Damien Waid over Kate Larson. They’re both running to replace the outgoing Joyce Connors, who’s been on the council since 2002. The Chamber is also supporting a new face in for the At Large seat that’s on the ballot this year. That’s jeweler Jonathan McCoy, who is challenging incumbent Ric Jones. The Chamber has also endorsed Mayor Roy Buol, who is unopposed for a 4th term in office.