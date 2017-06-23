Dubuque Bank Robbery 

Dubuque police are investigating a robbery that happened at American Trust and Savings Bank this afternoon. Scanner traffic says officers were dispatched to the bank on JFK a few minutes before 2:30. Scanner traffic revealed that police had pulled over a vehicle that was believed to be involved in the robbery in the Walgreens parking lot on JFK shortly after the robbery. Police were interviewing bank employees and reviewing surveillance video. No weapon was displayed during the hold up and no injuries were reported.