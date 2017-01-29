Area Scoreboard

Boys Basketball

Hempstead 71, Fort Atkinson 42

Girls Basketball

Western Dubuque 66, Wahlert 28

Cascade High School 49, Bellevue High School 40

Galena 68, Southwestern 33

Men’s Basketball

Univ. of Dubuque- 85, Buena Vista Univ.- 72

(RV) Benedictine 67, Clarke 63

Wis.-Stout 73, Wis.-Platteville 70

Women’s Basketball

Univ. of Dubuque- 73 Buena Vista Univ.- 63

No. 15 Benedictine 67, Clarke 62

College Men’s Volleyball

LOUIS (Duhawks.com) – In the finale of Loras’ three-game road trip, the men’s volleyball team fell to Fontbonne is straight sets on Saturday afternoon, (25-23, 25-22, 25-16). Junior Dylan Ross led the Duhawks with 18 kills accompanied by a .308 attack percentage.

College Wresting

DUBUQUE, Iowa (Duhawks.com) – Saturday’s Duhawk Open saw juniors Sam Elston and Mike Falco place for Loras, each finishing sixth in their respective weight class. In total, wrestlers from 20 schools competed in the open tournament with Northern Iowa, WIsconsin, Iowa State and Northwestern each finishing with two champions.

Hockey

MUSKEGON, Mich. — He was pulled just after four minutes of action the night before, but bounced back with authority on Saturday. Jaxon Castor made 27 saves throughout regulation and overtime, and added two more stops in the shootout, leading the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 2-1 victory over the Muskegon Lumberjacks at L.C. Walker Arena.