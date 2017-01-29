Area Scoreboard
Boys Basketball
Hempstead 71, Fort Atkinson 42
Girls Basketball
Western Dubuque 66, Wahlert 28
Cascade High School 49, Bellevue High School 40
Galena 68, Southwestern 33
Men’s Basketball
Univ. of Dubuque- 85, Buena Vista Univ.- 72
(RV) Benedictine 67, Clarke 63
Wis.-Stout 73, Wis.-Platteville 70
Women’s Basketball
Univ. of Dubuque- 73 Buena Vista Univ.- 63
No. 15 Benedictine 67, Clarke 62
College Men’s Volleyball
LOUIS (Duhawks.com) – In the finale of Loras’ three-game road trip, the men’s volleyball team fell to Fontbonne is straight sets on Saturday afternoon, (25-23, 25-22, 25-16). Junior Dylan Ross led the Duhawks with 18 kills accompanied by a .308 attack percentage.
College Wresting
DUBUQUE, Iowa (Duhawks.com) – Saturday’s Duhawk Open saw juniors Sam Elston and Mike Falco place for Loras, each finishing sixth in their respective weight class. In total, wrestlers from 20 schools competed in the open tournament with Northern Iowa, WIsconsin, Iowa State and Northwestern each finishing with two champions.
Hockey
MUSKEGON, Mich. — He was pulled just after four minutes of action the night before, but bounced back with authority on Saturday. Jaxon Castor made 27 saves throughout regulation and overtime, and added two more stops in the shootout, leading the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 2-1 victory over the Muskegon Lumberjacks at L.C. Walker Arena.