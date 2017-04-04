Drunk Man: “I Drank Forty Beers”

A Wisconsin man arrested for public drunkenness reportedly told police that he’d drank “forty beers” before being found unconscious in a Dubuque city street. Officers were called to the 25-hundred block of University Avenue at about 8:00 Sunday morning after receiving a report of a man lying in the street. Police found 33-year-old Gratias Tiberke of Neenah, Wisconsin, lying on the pavement next to a car. He refused medical treatment after police woke him up, but did tell an officer that he’d drank “forty beers.” A preliminary breath test showed Tiberke’s blood alcohol content at .149, which is nearly twice the legal limit to drive. Tiberke was arrested on charges of Public Intoxication, Having an Open Container, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon. The latter charges came after police found two beer cans and a baseball bat in Tiberke’s vehicle.