Drunk Driver Who Rear-Ended Deputy Sent to Federal Prison

A Dubuque man who rear-ended a sheriff’s deputy while driving drunk is being sent to federal prison. 46-year-old Thomas Schaller was charged with Operating While Intoxicated after the crash earlier this month. According to an arrest report, the deputy was sitting in his squad car while conducting a traffic stop when Schaller collided with the vehicle. Being intoxicated is a violation of Schaller’s supervised release from prison. Back in 2005, he was sentenced on drug and gun charges. He was released in August of 2013, but ordered to serve a five-year term of supervised release. Schaller admitted to his role in the crash during a hearing on Monday. The judge in the case has now ordered Schaller to spend two additional years in federal prison.