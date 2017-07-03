Drones, Fireworks Not Allowed at Airshow Site

Once again this year, the area around Dubuque’s AY McDonald Park will be a “No Drone Zone” during the annual July 3rd Airshow and Fireworks. The Federal Aviation Administration is instituting a ban on all other aircraft in a five-mile area around both the park, and the locations where the US Army Golden Knights parachute team will jump. Airshow organizer Perry Mason says drones can disrupt many aspects of the demonstration. Consumer fireworks are also prohibited at the site of the airshow. Mason says people don’t realize just how much material – including fireworks and floating torches – can be sucked into the engines of the planes that come to the airshow.