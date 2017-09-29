Driver Trying to Escape Police Reaches 80 MPH in Residential Area

A Dubuque man is facing a litany of criminal charges and traffic citations after leading police on a high-speed chase through a residential area early this morning. A few minutes after 1:00 AM, police were notified of some suspicious activity near the intersection of West 3rd Street and North Grandview Avenue. A responding officer spotted a vehicle described by witnesses and began following it south on Grandview. That’s when the vehicle began to speed up, eventually running a stop light and turning west. The vehicle turned again onto Lombard Street and reached 80 miles per hour as it approached the intersection with South Algona Street. The driver took the turn too fast, and the car ended up in a grassy area. The driver got out and ran off. Police set up a perimeter around the area and used a PA system to call out to the driver, identified at that time as 18-year-old Isaiah Boyd. Boyd surrendered after a few minutes and has been charged with Eluding, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He’s also been cited for driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, and running a red light.