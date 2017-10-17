DRA Opposed To Casino In Cedar Rapids

The President and CEO of Q Casino in Dubuque says “enough is enough.” That quote came from Jesus Aviles during today’s meeting of the Dubuque Racing Association. Aviles was referring to a request by two groups in Cedar Rapids who are lobbying for a casino in that city. Earlier this month both groups presented proposals to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, who will decide whether or not to grant one of them a gaming license. Aviles says existing gaming facilities near Cedar Rapids already serve that community. Aviles says Q Casino and the Diamond Jo are surrounded by enough competition as it is. Some of the revenue generated by a new casino in Cedar Rapids would benefit Linn County and the state as a whole, but according to Aviles it would have a negative impact on the money the DRA designates for non-profits and could mean a loss of jobs. Aviles urged DRA board members as well as employees at Q and the Diamond Jo to write or email IRG commissioners opposing a casino in Cedar Rapids. A couple of years ago, the IRGC turned down a request from developers for a casino in Cedar Rapids. They’ll make a decision on the latest proposals during their meeting next month in Dubuque.